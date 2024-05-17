BJP leader, ex-Ghumarwin MLA Narayan Singh Swami dies at 92

Shimla, May 17 (PTI) BJP leader and two-time MLA from Ghumarwin constituency in Bilaspur district Narayan Singh Swami has died. He was 92.

Swami died of old age related conditions on Thursday. He was cremated at Bilaspur Moksh Dham on Friday by son Justice Vivek Thakur.

Swami was first elected to state assembly as a Janata Party candidate in 1977 and was re-elected on a BJP ticket in 1982.

A firebrand leader, Swami spearheaded teachers' agitation for Kothari Commission pay scale in 1968 alongwith leaders like Ram Kumar Verma and Thakur Ram Dass.

He was imprisoned during the 1975 Emergency and entered politics upon his release.

Himachal Pradesh Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu paid his tributes to the veteran politician saying that in the field of education will always be remembered. PTI BPL VN VN