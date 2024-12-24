BJP leader files complaint against MP Cong chief for 'insult' of Dr Ambedkar during protest

Indore, Dec 24 (PTI) Leaders of the ruling BJP on Tuesday staged a protest in Indore city of Madhya Pradesh, accusing state Congress chief Jitu Patwari of insulting Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar during an agitation led by his party.

A BJP leader also lodged a complaint in the city against Patwari.

Eyewitnesses said the BJP leaders staged a protest on the premises of the Assistant Commissioner of Police's office in Sanyogitaganj area and demanded Patwari's arrest for allegedly insulting Dr Ambedkar.

BJP leader Manish Sharma lodged the complaint against the state Congress chief at the Palasia police station.

Talking to reporters, Sharma said Patwari was seen holding Ambedkar's photo on his knees and writing something on a paper behind it during a Congress protest in Palasia area on Monday.

"It was an insult not just to Ambedkar but to every citizen of the country," he said.

The Congress had staged the protest against Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his remarks on Dr Ambedkar.

Palasia police station in-charge Manish Mishra said Sharma lodged the complaint against Patwari for allegedly insulting Ambedkar and legal action will be taken after an investigation.

Earlier, at the Indore Municipal Corporation council meeting, agitated BJP corporators waved a photograph of Patwari in which he can be seen holding Ambedkar's portrait on his knee and writing something on a piece of paper behind it.

City mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava said, "This objectionable act of Patwari shows grave disrespect towards Ambedkar. We have passed a censure motion against the state Congress president in the House during the council meeting, demanding an apology from him." The Congress high command should take disciplinary action against Patwari, he said. PTI HWP ADU NP