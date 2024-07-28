BJP leader fires in air, ransacks dhaba in Sagar district of MP; booked

Sagar (MP), July 28 (PTI) A local BJP leader from Sagar district of Madhya Pradesh allegedly fired in the air and vandalised an eatery, prompting the police to register a case after a video of the incident went viral.

The accused, Sarabjeet Singh, a member of Sagar district panchayat, also allegedly misbehaved with a policeman in plainclothes at the spot, an official said on Sunday.

Singh and three others were booked under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and the Arms Act, police inspector Sumer Singh Jaget said.

No arrest has been made even five days after the incident on Tuesday at a dhaba situated along the Sagar-Lalitpur National Highway.

The preliminary investigation suggests one Saurabh Suryavanshi contacted Singh after an argument with four others at the eatery who arrived at the spot with a gun, accompanied by others.

A video shows Singh, his face covered with a white cloth, firing in the air, ransacking the dhaba and intimidating the complainant, the owner of the facility.

"Singh misbehaved with an assistant police sub-inspector in civvies when he intervened," Jaget added. PTI COR LAL NSK