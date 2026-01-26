BJP leader Ganesh Naik's 'finish off existence' remark sparks row, Shiv Sena warns of strong reply

Mumbai, Jan 26 (PTI) Shiv Sena ministers have warned of a befitting reply after BJP leader and Maharashtra Forest Minister Ganesh Naik’s "we can finish off their existence” remark, allegedly aimed at Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, sparked a sharp exchange between the ruling allies.

Naik made the comment on Sunday, saying that if the BJP permits, "we can finish off their existence," an oblique reference to his long-time rival Shinde.

Reacting sharply, Shiv Sena leader and Social Justice Minister Sanjay Shirsat said the BJP was in power today only because Shinde had revolted against the leadership of the undivided Shiv Sena in 2022.

"Who is talking about finishing off (Shinde). He (Shinde) is not Navi Mumbai's hills or sand to get finished. We are the ones to stand with courage. Shinde cannot be under-estimated," Shirsat said in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar while targeting Naik.

He emphasised that the Shiv Sena alone cannot be forced to follow the "Mahayuti dharma".

"The BJP is in power today because of our sacrifice. We will not tolerate being asked to follow Mahayuti dharma on one hand, while BJP leaders make such statements on the other. This cannot be tolerated. I will speak to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis,” he said.

If he is so powerful, then he should talk to Devendra Fadnavis, the minister said, referring to Naik, warning, "If you challenge us, we will accept it".

Mahayuti alliance comprises the BJP, Shiv Sena led by Shinde, and the NCP headed by Deputy CM Ajit Pawar.

Echoing the sentiment, Shiv Sena leader and Tourism Minister Shambhuraj Desai, a close confidant of Shinde, said the party was equally capable of responding.

"If our party permits, our stand will be the same. When their party takes a stand, we will also give a befitting reply," Desai said in Satara.

Transport Minister and Sena leader Pratap Sarnaik also said that Shinde was capable of responding to Naik’s remarks.

Naik, a former guardian minister of the undivided Thane district, and Shinde are old rivals.

Navi Mumbai has long been a stronghold of Naik, who controlled the civic body for over two-and-a-half decades.

Naik is currently the guardian minister of Palghar district, carved out of Thane — a region that remains Shinde’s political stronghold.

Recently, Shiv Sena and BJP contested the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) elections separately after seat-sharing talks fell through.

Although Shiv Sena and BJP contested as allies in several civic body elections, their rivalry was evident on the ground. In some civic bodies, the two parties fought as bitter rivals despite being partners in the state government. PTI PR NSK