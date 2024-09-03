BJP leader Ghatge joins Sharad Pawar's party ahead of polls

Pune, Sep 3 (PTI) Raje Samarjeet Ghatge, a BJP leader from Kolhapur district, on Tuesday joined the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (SP).

He joined the party in Pawar's presence at a public meeting in Kagal, 20 km from Kolhapur in western Maharashtra.

Ghatge had announced last month that he would be joining the NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) in the interest of the Kagal-Gadhinglaj area.

He was keen on contesting the coming assembly elections from Kagal on BJP ticket, but as the seat is represented by state minister Hasan Mushrif, a leader of the Ajit Pawar-led NCP, Ghage chose to cross over to the rival NCP, sources said. PTI SPK KRK