BJP leader GL Sharma from Gurugram quits party over denial of ticket, may join Congress

Gurugram, Sep 6 (PTI) Angered by the ticket distribution for Gurgaon assembly constituency, BJP leader G L Sharma resigned on Friday along with his supporters.

Sources said he will join the Congress.

Earlier, BJP leader Naveen Goyal, an aspirant of ticket, also resigned along with his supporters.

Besides, BJP workers held a protest march against the ticket given to Rao Narbeer Singh from Badshahpur assembly constituency. The protesters with banners raised slogans and reached the BJP district office, Gurukamal.

State convener of BJP's Business Cell and state head of Environment Protection Department, Naveen Goyal, bid farewell to the party on Thursday, and decided to contest the elections as an independent candidate. More than 100 party officials and workers also announced to leave the party along with him.

"By not giving me a ticket, the party has not only discriminated against me but also also gainst the people of Gurugram. They can cancel my ticket but cannot remove me from people's hearts.

"I have served Gurugram and now as an independent candidate, I will contest the elections with everyone's support and will win the elections," he said while interacting with media persons. PTI COR KSS KSS