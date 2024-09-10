BJP leader Shashi Modi grievously injured in attack in Bihar's Bhagalpur

Bhagalpur: A BJP leader was seriously injured after unknown persons attacked him with a blunt object in Bhagalpur district, hours after another local party leader was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Patna, police said.

The injured BJP worker has been identified as Shashi Modi, the husband of a local ward councillor.

"The incident took place during Ganesh puja celebrations near Qutubganj Mahadev pond in Babbarganj police station area around 11.30 pm on Monday. Some unidentified miscreants attacked Shashi Modi and two other persons with a blunt object over some trivial issue," a police statement said.

Security personnel deployed at the spot took the injured persons to a nearby hospital and their condition is stated to be stable, it said.

Police have registered a case and also launched a manhunt to nab the accused, the statement said.

Locals said Shashi Modi is a BJP leader and is actively involved in party activities in the area.

The incident took place barely a few hours after a local BJP leader, Shyamshundar Sharma, was shot dead by three unidentified assailants outside a restaurant in Chowk area of Patna city on Monday.

Reacting to the killing of Sharma, Bihar BJP chief Dilip Jaiswal had said, "The incident is very tragic. He was an active member of the party... I spoke to senior police officials of the district soon after the incident... I am confident the accused will be arrested soon."

Chirag Paswan, Union minister and chief of Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), an alliance partner of the NDA, had told reporters here, "The incident is shocking and also a matter of serious concern. There should be a deterrence effect of law... law must be enforced strictly so that criminals do not think of committing crimes. I am sure that police will soon nab the accused."

Leader of the opposition in the assembly, Tejashwi Yadav of the RJD, had also claimed that the incident showed crime was flourishing under the NDA government in the state.

"The state government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, has miserably failed to check the deteriorating law and order in the state. The CM and the NDA leaders are clueless about the collapsed law and order in the state," he said.