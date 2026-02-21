BJP leader H Raja discharged from hospital after three weeks

Chennai, Feb 21 (PTI) Senior BJP leader H Raja, who was undergoing treatment at a city hospital for nearly three weeks, was discharged, his family said on Saturday.

In a statement on the official social media account of Raja, his family said, "By the grace of God, and with the prayers of everyone, the treatment provided by the doctors have yielded results. H Raja ji has fully recovered and returned home safely, from Apollo Hospitals." Doctors have advised him to take complete rest for four weeks, they added.

Raja, Convenor of TN BJP coordination committee, suddenly collapsed while participating in a discussion at the NDTV Conclave on January 30.

Several leaders, including Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, senior DMK leader T R Baalu, visited Raja when he was hospitalised.