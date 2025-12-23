BJP leader hacked to death by unidentified assailants in Chhattisgarh’s Korba

Korba (Chhattisgarh), Dec 23 (PTI) A local BJP leader was hacked to death by unidentified assailants at a roach construction site in Chhattisgarh's Korba district on Tuesday morning, police said.

The attack took place at Keshla village in the Katghora area around 10 am, an official said.

Three masked men attacked Akshay Garg, a construction contractor and a member of the Katghora Janpad panchayat, with sharp-edged weapons when he had gone to inspect ongoing road construction, Korba Superintendent of Police Siddharth Tiwari said.

As per preliminary information, the assailants arrived in a black car and launched a brutal attack, he said.

The official said that Garg was critically injured and rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Police have set up checkpoints to trace the assailants, and the motive behind the murder is yet to be ascertained, police said.

Family members of the deceased and a large number of supporters gathered outside the hospital, and police have been deployed there, considering the tense situation. PTI COR TKP ARU