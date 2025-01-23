BJP leader John Barla shares dais with Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, fuels speculations of joining TMC

Alipurduar (WB), Jan 23 (PTI) Former Union minister and BJP leader John Barla on Thursday shared the dais with West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee at a public distribution meeting in Alipurduar district, sparking speculations of him joining the party.

Barla, 49, said he was invited by the state government to be present at the event at Kalchini.

"Chief Minister madam has called me. So, I have come to this programme. If she blesses me, I will work with her," Barla told reporters.

"I was unable to work (in BJP). I wanted to work freely but could not. The CM came from Kolkata and has been staying here for two or three days. She must have some plans for the development of this region. She has done a lot," Barla said.

Asked whether he was joining the TMC, he said, "Future will tell. I will hold discussions and decide on that." When pointed to Barla’s presence in the state government meeting, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Samik Bhattacharya said, "Barla is still with the BJP. But I think he is not a factor. During the last Lok Sabha elections (2024), he was not nominated, but we won the Alipurduar seat." For the elections, the BJP had nominated Manoj Tigga, who successfully secured the Alipurduar seat.

A prominent tribal leader in the tea belt of Alipurduar district, Barla joined the saffron party in 2019. PTI SCH MNB