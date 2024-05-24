BJP leader, journalist among four booked in attempt to murder case in UP's Ballia

Ballia (UP), May 24 (PTI) Police have booked four people including a local BJP functionary and a journalist in connection with an alleged murder attempt on a businessman here, officials said on Friday.

Advertisment

According to police, Rahul Kumar a local businessman was returning home from his shop on May 22 when shots were fired on him.

Circle Officer (CO) Mohammed Faheem Qureshi said, "In the complaint filed by the wife of Rahul Kumar, she has accused Dinesh Kumar Gupta and Vijay Madheshia along with two unidentified men for the incident." Based on the complaint police have lodged an FIR on Thursday under sections 307 (Attempt to murder) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code against the accused and began their investigation, the CO said.

The district media in-charge of BJP Pankaj Singh told PTI that Dinesh Kumar Gupta is a local BJP functionary.

Advertisment

Police officials said that Vijay Madheshia is a journalist for a Hindi daily published in Varanasi.

In the police complaint, Kumar's wife had alleged that the accused had some old rivalry with her husband.

Meanwhile, some local BJP members reached the Ubhaon police station on Friday morning and demanded an impartial investigation into the case.

Police are investigating the matter and are yet to make any arrests. PTI COR CDN HIG HIG