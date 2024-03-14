BJP leader Jyotiben Pandya suspended from party; slams LS ticket to Vadodara MP Ranjan Bhatt

Ahmedabad, Mar 14 (PTI) The Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday suspended its national women's wing vice president Dr Jyotiben Pandya from all posts in the party, a spokesperson said though no reason was given for the action.

Pandya was suspended from all posts and primary membership a day after the ruling party declared candidates for several Lok Sabha seats, including Vadodara, where sitting MP Ranjan Bhatt has been renominated.

"On the instruction of BJP central leadership, state BJP president C R Paatil has suspended vice-president of national women wing Dr Jyotiben Pandya from all posts and primary membership of the party," BJP spokesperson Yagnesh Dave said in a press note.

After she was suspended from the party, Pandya, a former mayor of Vadodara, said, "I have no problem with the party leadership or the party ideology, but I cannot understand what is the compulsion of the party that it has given a ticket to her (Ranjan Bhatt) for the third time." "Surat has developed, Ahmedabad has developed a lot, but Vadodara is lagging. What has the MP done for the development of the city," she said while interacting with reporters.

Pandya said she had worked hard for the party for several years and admitted she was in the race to bag the Lok Sabha ticket from Vadodara. PTI PD BNM