Sam Pitroda accused of land grab in Bengaluru; BJP leader moves ED

Bengaluru: A BJP leader has alleged that Sam Pitroda, with the help of five senior government officers, including Forest department officials, illegally acquired 12.35 acres of government land worth Rs 150 crore at Yelahanka in Bengaluru.

N R Ramesh, a former councillor in the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), has lodged a complaint with the Enforcement Directorate and the Karnataka Lokayukta.

In his complaint to the ED, he stated that Sam Pitroda, also known as Satyanarayan Gangaram Pitroda, registered an organisation named Foundation for Revitalisation of Local Health Traditions (FRLHT) on October 23, 1993, at the office of the Registrar of Cooperative Societies in Mumbai.

According to Ramesh, the registration of FRLHT in Mumbai was cancelled in 2010 at Pitroda’s request.

"Later, in 2008, he (Pitroda) registered a Trust Deed at the Byatarayanapura sub-registrar’s office in Bengaluru again under the name Foundation for Revitalization of Local Health Traditions (FRLHT)," the BJP leader stated.

Meanwhile, Pitroda requested the Karnataka State Forest Department to allot a reserve forest area on lease for the conservation of medicinal herbal plants and research, Ramesh further alleged.

On Pitroda’s request, the Karnataka State Forest Department allotted five hectares (12.35 acres) of reserve forest land on a five-year lease at 'B' Block, Jarakabande Kaval, near Yelahanka, Bengaluru, in 1996, he claimed.

Since the initial five-year lease granted to FRLHT expired in 2001, the Karnataka State Forest Department extended it for another 10 years, Ramesh explained.

The BJP leader added that the lease period granted to Sam Pitroda’s FRLHT, Mumbai, expired on December 2, 2011, and was not extended.

After the lease expired, the State Forest Department was supposed to reclaim the 12.35 acres of valuable government land, which is now worth more than Rs 150 crore, Ramesh said.

He alleged that Forest Department officials had made no effort to reclaim the land for the past 14 years.

Ramesh has urged the ED to file a criminal case against those involved in the alleged land grab, including the officials responsible.

There has been no response from Sam Pitroda regarding these allegations.

JD(S) leader grandson of former Prime Minister Deve Gowda, raised the issue on 'X' and questioned whether Karnataka Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre would take action against Pitroda.

"RG’s guru, Uncle Sam, is caught in a new land scam in Bengaluru! Upholding the Constitution isn’t just about displaying its book—it must reflect in actions. The so-called protectors of the Constitution stand exposed. Once again, corruption runs deep in their ranks. Will Forest Minister Sri Eshwar Khandre take action?" Kumaraswamy posted.