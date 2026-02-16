BJP leader Majumdar alleges formation of Muslim splinter groups in Bengal’s border areas

Kolkata, Feb 16 (PTI) Senior BJP leader Sukanta Majumdar on Monday alleged that Muslims with cross-border links are entering and settling in West Bengal's border districts, calling the trend "alarming" for law and order.

Addressing reporters, Majumdar said, "With the formation of several Muslim splinter groups in the state, there is an urgent need to wake up before the situation worsens. The state is heading towards the pre-1946 situation, but the BJP government will change the situation when it assumes power in Bengal." Majumdar, who is also the Union Minister of State for Education, claimed that only the BJP can lift the gloom of uncertainty and provide a safe, secure environment for Bengalis.

Kolkata was rocked by riots in 1946 following a call by the Muslim League for Direct Action Day, which led to three days of communal violence and thousands of deaths.

The BJP leader expressed concern about border areas, including villages in Malda’s Baisnabnagar and Murshidabad, alleging that the Trinamool Congress is aided by infiltrators from across the border. PTI SUS MNB