BJP leader makes crass remark about Thorat's daughter; MVA leaders, Bawankule condemns comment

Mumbai, Oct 26 (PTI) BJP leader Vasantrao Deshmukh allegedly made a derogatory remark against Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat's daughter, drawing flak from leaders of the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi.
The saffron party has also condemned the remark, with Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule calling for action against Deshmukh.
State Congress chief Nana Patole said the filthy language used against Jayshree Thorat reflects the BJP's twisted mentality toward their so-called 'laadki bahin'.
Deshmukh, a long-time opponent of the Thorats, made the alleged remark at a programme organised by BJP leader Sujay Vikhe Patil at Sangamner in Ahilyanagar district on Friday.
Tensions erupted in the Sangamner as Congress workers and Thorat supporters protested by tearing down banners of Vikhe Patil.
Jayashree Thorat, a doctor by profession, has been campaigning for her father, who is seeking re-election from the Sangamner constituency for the ninth time.
Talking to reporters, Jayshree Thorat said, "What have I done that I am being spoken about in such a shameful manner? I have been campaigning for my father by organising youth conclaves in the constituency. Even if people who have spoken about me are opponents, there should be a standard for criticism." When asked about the developments, Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat, who is in Mumbai, said his daughter was capable of handling the situation in Sangamner.
"My workers assured me that they will take care of Sangamner as the party had given me the responsibility of the state, and I should devote my time to it," he said.
He accused Vikhe Patil of being the brain behind Deshmukh's derogatory comments.
NCP (SP) state president Jayant Patil condemned the BJP and Deshmukh, claiming that the remarks have exposed the saffron party's real face about women.
"On one hand, they speak of 'laadki bahin', and on the other hand, they use derogatory language against women," he said, warning that women will respond to such comments using the ballot box.
Sharing a video of Deshmukh's comments on 'X', Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray wrote, "Shameful! This is BJP's politics.. Should it be accepted?" Maharashtra BJP president Bawankule said the party disapproved of the remark, and strict action would be taken against Deshmukh.
"The police should take appropriate steps. Jayshree is like our daughter even though we have political differences with her father," he said, adding that the party will not tolerate such insults and will take action.
Bawankule claimed Congress workers took advantage of the situation and attacked Sujay Vikhe Patil, who had nothing to do with the comments.
State Congress chief Patole said the ECI should also take note of the remarks and take action against Deshmukh and Vikhe Patil.
"Everyone has heard the real mentality of the BJP alliance, which claims to offer Rs 1,500 for votes in the name of the Ladki Bahin scheme. The language used by Deshmukh reflects the BJP's real attitude towards women," Patole said.
He claimed, "During the programme in Sangamner, Vikhe Patil's follower threatened that 'during the election, once we step into the battlefield, your daughter will not be able to step out of the house'. Vikhe Patil was present on the dias at the time. Only people from the BJP can use such language about women. This is their culture, as demonstrated by leaders ranging from Brij Bhushan to lower-level party workers." PTI MR ARU
BJP leader makes crass remark about Thorat's daughter; MVA leaders, Bawankule condemns comment
