BJP leader Manohar Tahsildar passes away

Bengaluru, Nov 21 (PTI) BJP leader Manohar Tahsildar died at a private hospital here following prolonged illness, party sources said.

The 80-year-old is survived by four sons, two daughters among others, they said.

Manohar Tahsildar breathed his last at the hospital, where he was undergoing treatment, on Wednesday night.

His mortal remains will be taken to Hangal in Haveri district, the constituency he had represented, later in the day, for his followers and well wishers to pay their last respects. The body will later be shifted to his native village for the last rites, sources close to the family said.

Tahsildar had represented Hangal Assembly segment four-time, and was a minister during the first Siddaramaiah-led Congress government (2013-18). He had quit Congress and joined JD(S) in 2023, as he did not get the party ticket.

The former minister joined the BJP earlier this year, during the Lok Sabha polls.

Tahsildar had also served as Deputy Speaker of the Legislative Assembly when S M Krishna was the Chief Minister.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, BJP state President B Y Vijayendra among other political leaders have expressed grief over Tahsildar's demise. PTI KSU ROH