BJP leader, minor son assaulted during construction of boundary wall in Jharkhand

Medininagar (Jharkhand), Jan 21 (PTI) Jharkhand’s Palamu district BJP president Somesh Kumar Singh and his minor son were allegedly attacked by miscreants during the construction of a boundary wall on his land in a village, police said on Wednesday.

Haidernagar Police Station Officer-in-Charge, Afzal Ansari, told PTI that Singh has said that he and his 17-year-old son Ayush were attacked at Bindubigha village on Tuesday.

“In the complaint, Somesh Kumar Singh named several villagers who were assisted by unknown miscreants who reached the spot and started beating them with sticks and rods, leading to injuries to both of them,” the police officer said.

The complainant has also claimed that the attackers had pistols and knives, and damaged a car parked at the spot by smashing its windows.

“We are probing into the allegation, and a search has been started to arrest the accused,” said the officer. PTI CORR ANB NN