BJP leader Muraleedharan visits SNDP general secretary Vellappally Natesan’s house

Alappuzha (Kerala), Sep 26 (PTI) Former Union Minister and senior BJP leader V Muraleedharan visited Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana (SNDP) Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan at his residence in Kanichukulangara near here on Friday.

The meeting comes at a time when Natesan has been seen moving closer to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, with both leaders attending the Global Ayyappa Sangamam organised by the Travancore Devaswom Board at Pampa last week.

Muraleedharan arrived at Natesan’s residence around 10.30 am and spent about an hour with him.

Speaking to reporters later, the BJP leader said there was "nothing new" in the meeting, as matters of public interest were discussed. "It was not with any special intention. It was just a friendly meeting," he said.

He added that Natesan, who is not directly active in politics, had complete freedom to take independent positions.

When asked about concerns that the SNDP chief was moving closer to the CPI(M), Muraleedharan said Natesan had in the past taken part in NDA campaigns.

That is history, and it cannot be changed, he said.

He also said that community organisations such as the Nair Service Society (NSS) and SNDP should not be dragged into political matters.