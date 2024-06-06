BJP leader Narayan Rane meets Raj Thackeray

Mumbai, Jun 6 (PTI) BJP leader and newly-elected MP Narayan Rane on Thursday met Maharashtra Navnirman Sena president Raj Thackeray here.

Rane, a union minister in the previous Narendra Modi government who won from Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg Lok Sabha constituency in coastal Maharashtra, visited Thackeray's residence, sources said.

Raj Thackeray, who had announced support for Modi during the elections, had addressed a campaign rally for Rane.

Both Raj and Rane were once with the undivided Shiv Sena but left after falling out with Uddhav Thackeray. PTI PR KRK