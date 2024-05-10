BJP leader Navneet Kaur booked by Telangana police for poll code violations

Hyderabad, May 10 (PTI) The Telangana police have registered an FIR against BJP leader Navneet Rana for her alleged comments that “a vote for Congress is a vote for Pakistan”, under sections related to poll code violations.

According to the FIR, Kaur made the comments at a corner meeting held at Shadnagar on May 8.

The Amravati MP was booked under Sections 171-C read with 171-F, 171-G (undue influence and electoral rights) and 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant).

A police official said the complaint was lodged by the Flying Squad Team (FST) of the Election Commission on May 9.

In an attack on AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi and his brother Akbaruddin, Navneet Rana had said that if the police were removed from duty for "15 seconds, the brothers would not know from where they came and where they went".

The comments drew flak from Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Asaduddin Owaisi. PTI GDK ANE