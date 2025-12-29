BJP leader Nitin Nabin to visit Telangana next month

Hyderabad, Dec 29 (PTI) BJP National Working President Nitin Nabin would visit Telangana next month, state BJP president N Ramchander Rao said on Monday.

Rao, who paid a courtesy visit to Nitin Nabin in Delhi, said Nabin's visit would give further momentum to the party in Telangana.

Rao held a detailed discussion with Nabin on strengthening the BJP in the state, the current political situation and others, a BJP release said here.

During the meeting, Nabin gave valuable suggestions on programmes to be undertaken to further strengthen the party in Telangana, necessary action plans and steps to be taken to bring the party to power, it said.

The state BJP chief demanded that the winter session of the Telangana Assembly, which began on Monday, be conducted for at least one month to hold in-depth debates on various key issues.

Taking a dig at BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao, the state BJP president said a hype was being created over his attendance in the session.

KCR, who is an MLA and also Leader of Opposition he must attend the Assembly session, he said.

KCR, who mostly stayed away from the Assembly during the last two years, attended the Assembly on the first day of the winter session on Monday.

Ramchander Rao also cautioned party leaders who are "leaking" information against doing so, the release said. PTI SJR SJR ADB