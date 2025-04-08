BJP leader, others booked for altering Shobha Yatra route in Aligarh

Aligarh (UP), Apr 8 (PTI) BJP leader and chief patron of the Durga Maharani Mandir Sewa Samiti, Shakuntala Bharti, along with senior members of the committee, has been booked for allegedly violating police guidelines by altering the traditional route of the Kaali Mela Shobha Yatra on Ram Navami, police officials said on Tuesday.

Bharti allegedly led the procession through sensitive areas of the city, they said.

According to the FIR lodged at the Delhi Gate police station, a scuffle broke out between two groups after the procession entered a sensitive locality.

“Some persons objected to the procession entering this area, leading to tensions. The situation was somehow brought under control by the police,” the FIR states.

The accused have been booked under BNS Section 223 (disobedience of order duly promulgated by public servant) at the Delhi Gate police station, police said.

Talking to reporters, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sanjeev Suman said, “The route for this Shobha Yatra has been fixed keeping in view security concerns and has traditionally been followed for years. Any attempt to deviate from the designated path was unacceptable.” However, Bharti defended the change in route, claiming that the organising committee had informed the authorities concerned in advance.

“We had written to the authorities regarding the change in the procession route this year,” she said.

The incident occurred on Sunday night when the procession unexpectedly turned towards the Kanwarigang route, a densely populated Muslim-dominated area.

Police personnel stationed at the spot reportedly tried to dissuade the yatra leaders from proceeding and playing loud music and bursting firecrackers in the locality.