BJP leader P C George in police custody in hate speech case

Kottayam (Kerala), Feb 24 (PTI) BJP leader P C George, who surrendered before a court in Erattupetta on Monday in connection with a hate speech case, has been remanded to police custody until 6 pm today.

George appeared before the Erattupetta Munsif Magistrate Court at around 11.05 am. The case was taken up for consideration at 12.30 pm, followed by arguments from both sides.

After hearing the submissions, the court adjourned the case for further consideration at 2 pm.

George’s lawyer argued that he did not incite religious hatred or hurt religious sentiments, asserting that there was no need for custodial interrogation or evidence collection.

The prosecution, however, submitted details of George’s previous cases, stating that he had violated bail conditions and should be questioned in custody.

They contended that his remarks were made in a manner that hurt religious sentiments.

George surrendered after the police arrived to take him into custody after the Kerala High Court rejected his anticipatory bail plea.

On Saturday, George had requested an extension until February 24 to appear before the police for investigation in connection with the hate speech case.

The High Court dismissed his petition, observing that granting bail in such a case would send the wrong message to society.

George, a former MLA, was accused of delivering a hate speech against a minority community during a TV channel discussion.

He approached the High Court after the Kottayam District Sessions Court rejected his anticipatory bail plea in the case registered by the Erattupetta police.

The case was based on a complaint by Muhamed Shihab, a Muslim Youth League leader, who alleged that George made remarks capable of inciting religious hatred.

He was booked under Sections 196(1)(a) and 299 of the BNS, as well as Section 120(o) of the Kerala Police Act.