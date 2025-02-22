BJP leader P C George seeks more time to appear before Kerala police in hate speech case

Kottayam (Kerala), Feb 22 (PTI) BJP leader P C George on Saturday requested the Kerala police for an extension until February 24 to appear before them for investigation in connection with a hate speech case.

In a letter to the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) in Pala, George mentioned health issues and explained that he was not at home when police officers arrived at his residence with a notice directing him to appear before them in connection with a case related to a recent hate speech made during a television debate.

He assured the police that he would appear before February 24 at noon.

The police had issued the notice after the Kerala High Court on Friday rejected his anticipatory bail plea. Dismissing his petition, the court observed that granting bail in such a case would send a wrong message to society.

George, a former MLA, was accused of delivering a hate speech against a minority community during a TV channel discussion.

He had approached the High Court after the Kottayam District Sessions Court rejected his anticipatory plea in the case registered by the Erattupetta police based on a complaint by Muhamed Shihab, a Muslim Youth League leader, for allegedly making remarks that could incite religious hatred.

He was booked under sections 196(1)(a) and 299 of the BNS, as well as section 120(o) of the Kerala Police Act. PTI COR ARM ARM ROH