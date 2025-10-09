BJP leader P P Chaudhary slams Pakistan at UNGA

New Delhi, Oct 9 (PTI) Senior BJP leader P P Chaudhary slammed Pakistan for the "habitual" misuse of UN platforms to advance narrow political ends and reminded the world that Islamabad rigged elections, jailed popular leaders, and bombed its own population.

Speaking at the General Debate in the Third Committee of the United Nations in New York, Chaudhary highlighted that even Pakistan's own Army Chief has described the country as a "dump truck," exposing the rot within its governance.

He rejected Pakistan's baseless remarks on Jammu and Kashmir and reaffirmed that the Union Territory is an integral and inalienable part of India.

Chaudhary criticised Pakistan's habitual misuse of UN platforms to advance narrow political ends while rigging elections, jailing popular leaders, bombing its own population, and brutally suppressing popular protests.

The BJP leader underlined that India's Constitution, inspired by the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, provided a rights-based framework ensuring every citizen can reach their full potential.

He also used the occasion to highlight India's achievements in inclusive development.

Chaudhary said India is firmly committed to its vision of "Viksit Bharat-Developed India by 2047" and under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country will continue to stand as a trusted partner of the Global South and the United Nations, in stark contrast to Pakistan's divisive and oppressive policies. PTI SKU RHL