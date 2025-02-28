BJP leader PC George granted bail in hate speech case

Kottayam (Kerala), Feb 28 (PTI) A court in this district on Friday granted bail to BJP leader P C George in a hate speech case.

A magistrate court in Erattupetta granted bail to George, who had surrendered before it on Monday and was remanded to police custody on the same day.

Following the grant of bail, George, who had been admitted to Kottayam Medical College due to health issues, was discharged and stated that he would seek treatment at a private hospital.

The BJP leader also told reporters outside the medical college that he would strenuously continue his activities against "extremists who commit anti-national acts to destroy the country." "That is all I have to say," he added.

George had surrendered before the court after the Kerala High Court rejected his anticipatory bail plea on February 21.

Dismissing his petition, the High Court observed that granting bail in such a case would send the wrong message to society.

George, a former MLA, was accused of delivering a hate speech against a minority community during a TV channel discussion.

He had approached the High Court after the Kottayam District Sessions Court rejected his anticipatory bail plea in the case registered by the Erattupetta police.

The case was based on a complaint lodged by Muhamed Shihab, a Muslim Youth League leader, who alleged that George made remarks capable of inciting religious hatred. PTI COR HMP SSK HMP SSK ROH