BJP leader Prakash Javadekar meets SNDP Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan

Alappuzha (Kerala), Jan 4 (PTI) Senior BJP leader and the party’s Kerala in-charge, Prakash Javadekar, on Sunday visited SNDP Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan here.

The meeting assumes significance as political parties are stepping up their activities ahead of the Assembly election scheduled for this year.

SNDP Yogam is an organisation founded by the social reformer Sree Narayana Guru to uplift the Ezhava community.

Javadekar, along with BJP leader Sandeep Vachaspati, reached Natesan’s residence here around 11.30 am. They were received by Natesan, and discussions were held.

While the BJP described the meeting as a friendly visit, it comes amid perceptions of Natesan having recently moved closer to the CPI(M) and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

His recent remarks about SNDP not being permitted to start an educational institution in the Muslim-dominated Malappuram district, along with his comment describing a reporter as an “extremist,” had drawn sharp criticism.

Though UDF leaders strongly reacted to the remarks, neither the CPI(M) nor the BJP has condemned them.

Natesan's son, Thushar Vellappally, is the national president of the Bharath Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS), an NDA ally.