BJP leader Prem Kumar unanimously elected Speaker of Bihar assembly

Prem Kumar Bihar Speaker Nomination

Bihar BJP MLA Prem Kumar filing nomination in presence of Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, in Patna.

Patna: Veteran BJP leader Prem Kumar was on Tuesday unanimously elected as the Speaker of the Bihar assembly.

Pro-tem Speaker Narendra Narayan Yadav informed the House that Kumar was the only candidate whose name figured for the post.

Thereafter, he was declared "unanimously elected" following a voice vote.

As per custom, Kumar, who recently won the Gaya Town seat for a record eighth term, was escorted to the Chair by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Yadav.

