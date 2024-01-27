BJP leader Radha Mohan Singh meets Bihar Guv amid political churning

Patna, Jan 27 (PTI) Amid speculations of his party's realignment with JD(U) president and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, senior BJP leader Radha Mohan Singh on Saturday met Governor Rajendra Arlekar.

Singh, a former Union minister, however, made it clear that he had visited Raj Bhavan to hand over the invitation for a function in his Lok Sabha constituency of East Champaran, and declined to comment on the political situation in Bihar.

"Every year, a ‘krishi mela’ (agriculture festival) is held in my area. I had come to invite the governor to the same,” he told reporters.

Asked about the party's meeting of MPs and state legislators scheduled in the afternoon, Singh said: "These are questions you should ask the state unit in charge when he arrives. I have come in my capacity as an MP, to attend the meeting, which will discuss Lok Sabha polls preparations".

The ruling 'Mahagathbandhan' in Bihar appeared to be on tenterhooks on Friday, with strong indications that Kumar may do yet another volte-face and return to the BJP-led NDA.

The trouble was out in the open when Kumar attended the high-tea ceremony held at the Raj Bhavan here on the occasion of the Republic Day, but his deputy Tejashwi Yadav of the RJD skipped the function.

The CM was seen exchanging pleasantries with other visitors, including BJP’s Vijay Kumar Sinha, who is also the leader of the opposition in the state assembly. PTI NAC RBT