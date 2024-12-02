BJP leader Raja convicted, sentenced by special court for remarks against Periyar statue, Kanimozhi

Chennai: A special court here on Monday convicted and sentenced senior BJP leader H Raja in two cases, one relating to making remarks against DMK MP Kanimozhi and the other about demolishing Periyar statues in the state, a few years ago.

The Special Court for trial of criminal cases related to MPs/MLAs sentenced the BJP National Secretary to six months' simple imprisonment in both cases and imposed a total fine amount of Rs 5,000.

The court suspended the sentence for 30 days to enable him to file an appeal against the order.

Later, Raja told reporters that his team of advocates will face the matter legally.

Regarding his comments about demolishing the statues of rational leader E V Ramasamy 'Periyar', the court said, "Such type of venomous messages cannot be accepted in the society governed by the rule of law." An ideology may not be acceptable to someone, but it has to be opposed by another ideology and not by show of force, provocation, incitement, the court said.

"This court has no hesitation to hold that the message as found in the social media (of Raja) is highly condemnable and it is also highly provocative in nature and has all the potential to disturb communal harmony and peace and it may also lead to violence and rioting," Assistant Sessions Judge/Special Judge G Jayavel said.

Raja had allegedly put out a social media post in 2018, about breaking the statues of EV Ramasamy in Tamil Nadu, after a statue of Communist leader Lenin was pulled down in Tripura.

The judge sentenced Raja to six months' simple imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 3000 on the BJP leader.

Similarly, in the other case pertaining to his social media comments against Kanimozhi, daughter of former chief minister, the late M Karunanidhi, the court found Raja guilty.

The court handed down six months' simple imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 3,000.

In both cases, Raja was convicted under IPC sections 153 (wantonly giving provocation, with intent to cause riot) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace). Additionally, he was found guilty under IPC section 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) for his remarks about Kanimozhi.