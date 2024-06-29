BJP leader Ramesh Rathod dies

Hyderabad, Jun 29 (PTI) BJP leader and former Lok Sabha member from Adilabad (ST) Ramesh Rathod passed away following multi organ failure on Saturday.

He was 57.

Rathod, who had kidney ailment, underwent treatment at a hospital in Delhi and returned to Adilabad district two days ago, family sources said.

Rathod fell ill on Friday and was being shifted to Hyderabad, but passed away on the way, they said.

The funeral would take place on Sunday.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, his Andhra Pradesh counterpart N Chandrababu Naidu, Union Minister and Telangana BJP president G Kishan Reddy, Union MoS (Home) Bandi Sanjay Kumar and other leaders condoled the death of Ramesh Rathod.

Ramesh Rathod had left an indelible mark on politics, Revanth Reddy said.

Expressing grief over the demise of Rathod, Kishan Reddy said the departed leader had worked for BJP's victory in the Telangana Assembly elections last year and the recent Lok Sabha polls.

Chandrababu Naidu recalled Ramesh Rathod's association with TDP and said he had served people as Lok Sabha member, MLA and Chairperson of Zilla Parishad.

Rathod, who was with the TDP, later worked with BRS and Congress before joining the BJP. PTI SJR SJR ROH