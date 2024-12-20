BJP leader Ravi using derogatory word against Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar is an 'offence': CM

Mandya (Karnataka), Dec 20 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday termed BJP MLC C T Ravi allegedly using a derogatory word against Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar as an "offence".

Advertisment

He also hit out at the BJP and questioned whether the party supports derogatory comments made against a woman.

Ravi allegedly used a derogatory word against Hebbalkar in the Legislative Council on Thursday, during an altercation between them, when the House was adjourned for a while.

"Will they (BJP) support derogatory comments made against a woman?...What they are saying is lies. Will anyone accept the mistake and that he has used a derogatory word against Laxmi Hebbalkar? Then why was he (Ravi) arrested? " Siddaramaiah said in response to a question about BJP staging a protest and Ravi denying allegations.

Advertisment

Speaking to reporters here, he said, "Normally women don't give false complaints about comments made against them...I don't know why C T Ravi used such a word...It is an offence." Noting that Ravi had said that he had not used any derogatory word and the word used by him was "frustrate", Siddaramaiah said, "This seems to be an afterthought. I don't know, but Hebbalkar has clearly said that derogatory word was used against her and others too have heard it. Also, I'm told there is audio and video. I don't know." To a question, Ravi claiming threat to his life and the government is responsible for it, he said, "All offenders say such things. If that is the case no one can be prosecuted." Ravi was arrested on Thursday evening and taken into a police van from the premises of Suvarna Vidhana Soudha.

Based on the complaint lodged by Hebbalkar, a case was registered against the BJP leader under sections 75 (sexual harassment) and 79 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Ravi has accused the police of "violating" human rights, as he alleged that they took him on rounds the entire night to various places in the district, following his arrest.

Advertisment

Reacting to this, the CM said, "He was taken to Khanapur keeping his interest in mind, as, if he was in Belagavi (from where Hebbalkar hails) people might have indulged in disturbance." PTI KSU KH