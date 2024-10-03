BJP leader Rupa Ganguly 'detained' for obstructing work: Kolkata Police Commissioner

Kolkata, Oct 3 (PTI) BJP leader Rupa Ganguly was "detained" on Thursday for allegedly obstructing work of a police station in Kolkata by holding a demonstration there demanding the release of five people arrested on the charge of manhandling the force, a senior official said.

Locals at Bansdroni area in the southern suburbs of the city held protests and gheraoed police officers following the death of a class 9 student under the wheels of a payloader on Wednesday morning.

"She (Ganguly) was demanding the release of five persons arrested for manhandling the police yesterday," Kolkata Police Commissioner Manoj Verma said.

Verma was talking to reporters while visiting several prominent Durga puja marquees to assess security arrangements.

Ganguly, a former Rajya Sabha MP and actor, was "detained" after registration of a case against her for alleged obstruction to police work when she was demonstrating in front of Bansdroni police station.

Verma said that Ganguly was told that those five people were arrested on specific charges and courts can be approached to seek legal remedy. PTI AMR NN