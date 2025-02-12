BJP leader Sambit Patra meets Manipur Guv amid political crisis

Imphal: Senior BJP leader Sambit Patra on Wednesday morning called on Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla at the Raj Bhavan here, sources said.

They held discussions for some time but the outcome of the meeting is not yet known.

Patra, the BJP's Northeast in-charge, later headed for a hotel, where he is likely to meet party MLAs during the day.

A BJP delegation led by Patra had on Tuesday met Bhalla at the Raj Bhavan amid a leadership crisis following the resignation of N Biren Singh as the chief minister of the ethnic violence-hit state on February 9.

More than 250 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and adjoining hills-based Kuki-Zo groups since May 2023.