BJP leader Sanjay Jaiswal to chair panel on Budget Estimates of Lok Sabha

New Delhi, Sep 25 (PTI) Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday appointed a two-member committee to scrutinise the budget estimates of the lower house of Parliament.

The committee will be chaired by BJP member Sanjay Jaiswal, who is also the chairman of the Committee on Estimates of the Lok Sabha.

Congress leader K C Venugopal, who is also the Chairman of the Parliament's Public Accounts Committee, is a member of the panel on scrutiny of Budget Estimates of Lok Sabha.

Jaiswal thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Birla for making him the chairman of the budget committee.