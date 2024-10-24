BJP leader Sanjay Tandon's mother dies

Chandigarh, Oct 24 (PTI) Senior BJP leader Sanjay Tandon's mother Brij Pal Tandon passed away here on Thursday. She was 91.

Tandon, a senior BJP leader from Chandigarh, said her last rites would be held at the Sector 25 crematorium at 3 pm.

"She had not been keeping well for the past several days and was admitted to a hospital," Tandon told PTI.

Tandon's father Balramji Dass Tandon served as Chhattisgarh governor and was one of the founder-members of the Jana Sangh -- the BJP's precursor. He died about six years ago. PTI SUN SUN SZM