BJP leader Sanjaya Sinh terms Congress' 'rhetoric' on 'vote theft' a sham

Amethi (UP), Oct 4 (PTI) BJP leader and former Union minister Sanjaya Sinh on Saturday termed the Congress' "rhetoric" about "vote theft" a sham, and said Rahul Gandhi and his party keep talking talk about "vote chori" in BJP-ruled states but remain silent on states where the Congress is in power.

Speaking to reporters at the conclusion of the 21-km 'Namo Marathon' here, Sinh said the Election Commission is a constitutional body and playing politics on it is not appropriate.

Calling the Samajwadi Party a casteist outfit, Sinh claimed the party born out of casteism always tries to divide the society and make brothers fight against each other.

"This is what Mulayam Singh Yadav used to do and now Akhilesh Yadav is doing the same," Sinh said.

"Akhilesh Yadav keeps talking about 'PDA' only for vote-bank politics. What did he do for the poor, backward, Dalits and minorities when he was in power is known to all," he said.

The acronym PDA coined by Akhilesh Yadav stands for 'Pichde' (backward classes), 'Dalit', and 'Alpsankhyak' (minorities).

On the recent violence in Bareilly over the 'I Love Muhammad' poster row and the subsequent arrests, the BJP leader said there is no place for rioters in the country.

"The double-engine government (in Uttar Pradesh) has made it clear that it will deal strictly with anyone spoiling the atmosphere. Yogi (Adityanath) ji has been successful in controlling it to a great extent. No one can be allowed to play with the law," he said. PTI COR NAV ARI