BJP leader Satam accuses Uddhav of Rs 3 lakh corruption, irregularities

Mumbai, Jan 4 (PTI) BJP leader Ameet Satam on Sunday launched a scathing attack on Shiv Sena (UBT) chief and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, accusing him of large-scale corruption and "insulting the Marathi community" through his remarks.

Satam's remarks have come amid Thackeray's claim that if the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's expenditure budget was Rs 15,000 crore, then the amount needed to give to contractors for different works in the form of advance mobilisation is Rs 3 lakh crore, which is a "scam".

He alleged kickback money was being used for the civic polls.

Talking to reporters, Satam, who heads the BJP's Mumbai unit, alleged that Thackeray was responsible for corruption to the tune of Rs 3 lakh crore.

He further slammed Thackeray's recent jibe in which he had referred to him as "Chatam", saying the comment was not a personal insult but an affront to every Marathi person.

"He (Thackeray) has not abused me alone. He has abused every Marathi person. He has insulted the Marathi manoos," Satam said, adding that he came from an ordinary family and had not risen in politics due to anyone's patronage.

He alleged that Mumbai's infrastructure had deteriorated despite massive spending during Thackeray's tenure.

Satam claimed that although Rs 21,000 crore was spent on roads over the last 10 years, the city was left in a state where "it is hard to tell whether there are potholes on roads or roads inside potholes".

He also accused the former chief minister of irregularities during the COVID-19 pandemic, alleging that the COVID-19 care centre at Mahalaxmi was set up to benefit builders.

"There was corruption in everything — body bags to PPE kits — nothing was spared," he alleged.

Satam claimed that Thackeray, while serving as chief minister, had extorted money from around 1,700 bar and restaurant owners.

He also dismissed Thackeray's claims about the coastal road project, saying no concrete timelines were finalised during his tenure.

"All credit for the coastal road project goes to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis," Satam asserted, reiterating his allegation that Thackeray was involved in corruption amounting to Rs 3 lakh crore. PTI ND ARU