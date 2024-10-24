BJP leader Satish Poonia celebrates birthday with soldiers, plants trees

Jaipur, Oct 24 (PTI) Former Rajasthan BJP state president Satish Poonia celebrated his birthday with soldiers on the India-Pakistan border where he planted trees with BSF jawans at Gadra Road in Barmer district.

He also opened the Sukanya Samriddhi account of girls born today and appealed to the party workers across the state to open the accounts.

"Satish Poonia started his birthday by opening Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana accounts for newborn girls in the Government Hospital of Barmer with the inspiration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and appealed to party workers and public representatives and officials across the state to open Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana accounts in their respective areas," a release said.

As a result of the call, more than 11,000 Sukanya Samriddhi accounts were opened by the workers in one day.

Later, the Haryana BJP in-charge visited the border areas and planted trees. He offered sweets to the BSF personnel.

He also visited various places from Barmer to Jaisalmer. He visited Tanot Mata temple on the Jaisalmer border where he wished for the prosperity and progress of the country and the state, the release said. PTI SDA HIG HIG