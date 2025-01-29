BJP leader says ex-CM Deshmukh's memories would be erased from Latur; Cong slams him

Latur, Jan 5 (PTI) In controversial remarks, Maharashtra BJP president Ravindra Chavan on Monday said memories of the late former Chief Minister and Congress stalwart Vilasrao Deshmukh would be "wiped out" from his hometown Latur.

Addressing a meeting of party workers here in central Maharashtra, Chavan asked them to raise their hands and chant slogans like "Bharat Mata Ki Jai and "Vande Mataram".

After raising slogans loudly, he told Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers, "On seeing your enthusiasm, (I can say) 100 per cent that the memories of Vilasrao Deshmukh would be wiped out from this city (Latur)." The comments were met with thunderous applause from the audience.

However, the remarks drew sharp criticism from the Congress, which accused the BJP of trying to diminish the contributions of a leader who dedicated his life to the state's development.

The Grand Old Party said such statements reflect arrogance of power and ignorance about Deshmukh's legacy.

In a statement in Mumbai, the Congress asserted no one has emerged who can erase the memories of Deshmukh from Latur.

"Many came with such intentions, but the self-respecting people of Latur showed them their place," the party said.

The Congress said Deshmukh had given Latur national recognition and dedicated his entire life to the development of the district.

The Opposition party accused BJP leaders of making irresponsible and disrespectful remarks while visiting Latur, driven by "intoxication of power".

"What do such leaders know about the deep bond Vilasrao Deshmukh shared with Latur?" the statement asked.

Warning the BJP, the Congress said the people of Latur would never tolerate any insult to their "capable and illustrious son" and would give a strong and fitting response to such comments.

Deshmukh, a two-time chief minister of Maharashtra, hailed from Latur and is remembered for his contribution to the development of the region.

Senior Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat said Deshmukh was not just the son of Latur, but one of the architects of modern Maharashtra.

From small villages to shining metropolitan cities, the marks of his work can still be clearly seen today. He gave Maharashtra a model legacy of value-based and cultured politics, Thorat noted.

No matter how many attempts are made to erase his memories, they will only become stronger and more deeply rooted in the hearts of the people, he said.

Talking about erasing the memories of a leader who holds an unshakable place in people's mind is a sign of the BJP's ideological bankruptcy, he said.

AICC general secretary in-charge of Goa Manikrao Thakare said Chavan's remarks were unfortunate and condemnable.

State Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant said, "It is nearly 13 years since Vilasrao passed away and the BJP wishes to erase his memories. You indulge in Hindutva politics, but there is no place for such hatred in Hindu religion. This is taught in your RSS shakhas (gatherings)." "Lord Ram taught us that enmity ends after death. You don't understand Hindu religion and Lord Ram. Vilasrao lives in the hearts of people of not just Latur but the entire state. His memories will never be erased," Sawant said.

Congress leader Amit Deshmukh, son of Vilasrao Deshmukh, also hit out at Chavan.

"Chavan's remarks made in Latur in reference to respected Vilasrao Deshmukh are extremely unfortunate and deeply distressing. Such remarks were not expected from him or from the BJP, and they have hurt the sentiments of all Laturkars. We strongly condemn the statements in the harshest terms," said former minister Amit Deshmukh.

Late CM Deshmukh touched the lives of every individual in Latur, and his memories are deeply etched in the hearts of the people, he noted.

"These memories cannot be erased simply because an outsider comes and makes remarks to that effect. BJP leaders should have been mindful of this reality," stated Amit Deshmukh. PTI COR MR RSY