BJP leader says ready for CBI probe into Ankita murder case if new evidence comes up

Dehradun, Jan 5 (PTI) Besieged with accusations of saving a "VIP" leader of the party in the Ankita Bhandari murder case, the BJP on Monday said the government is ready for any investigation if concrete evidence comes to light.

Demands have come from several quarters for a CBI probe into the 2022 murder of the Rishikesh resort receptionist.

"Not just the CBI, any investigation that is necessary will be conducted, but concrete evidence and logical facts must come to light in the case," BJP Rajya Sabha MP Naresh Bansal told reporters.

All the accused were convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment in the case.

Bansal said that during the trial, issues such as the involvement of VIPs and tampering with evidence at the crime scene were raised in court, but the court rejected the possibility.

He said that the courts also refused the demand to hand over the case to the CBI.

Bansal accused the Congress and other opposition parties of vitiating the atmosphere of the state through irresponsible politics on a sensitive issue.

"All these parties, especially the Congress, are looking for opportunities in this issue for the 2027 Assembly Polls. In their attempt to do so, they are not only tarnishing the image and atmosphere of the state but also trying to insult the soul of the deceased," he said.

At the heart of the latest row between the two parties is a video in which a woman claimed to be the wife of former BJP MLA Suresh Rathore, who was expelled from the party, and alleged the involvement of a "VIP" politician in the Ankita murder case. PTI DPT VN VN