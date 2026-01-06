BJP leader says remarks on ex-CM Deshmukh not political, apologises to his son

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jan 6 (PTI) Maharashtra BJP president Ravindra Chavan on Tuesday said his remarks about "erasing" memories of former CM Vilasrao Deshmukh were not politically motivated, and apologised to the late leader's son if his comments had caused any hurt.

Ahead of the Latur civic polls scheduled on January 15, the BJP leader on Monday said memories of the late Congress stalwart would be "wiped out" from his hometown Latur.

The remarks drew sharp criticism from the Congress, which accused the BJP of trying to diminish the contributions of a leader who dedicated his life to the state's development.

Vilasrao Deshmukh's son and Congress leader Amit Deshmukh condemned Chavan's comments, saying his father's memories cannot be erased simply because an outsider comes and makes remarks to that effect.

Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh also came out with an emotional response, saying his father's name cannot be erased.

Asked about his controversial remarks, Chavan on Tuesday said, "Civic amenities should be the focus of these local body elections. Who will address these issues in a faster manner is important. I have not criticised Vilasrao Deshmukh in my statement. But the Congress is demanding votes in the name of Vilasrao Deshmukh there (in Latur)." "Vilasrao Deshmukh was a big leader and served as chief minister. But if the feelings of his son, who is a good friend of mine, are hurt, I apologise to him. The statement should not be seen politically," the BJP leader told reporters here.

The people of Latur should give priority to development and it is more important, he added.

When reporters asked Chavan if he was apologising to the people of Latur, he responded, "Next question".

Addressing party workers in Latur on Monday, Chavan said, "On seeing your enthusiasm, (I can say) 100 per cent that the memories of Vilasrao Deshmukh would be wiped out from this city." Vilasrao Deshmukh, a two-time chief minister of Maharashtra, hailed from Latur and is remembered for his contribution to the development of the region.

In a video statement after Chavan's remarks, Riteish Deshmukh on Tuesday said, "I say with folded hands that the names of those who lived for the people are etched on their minds. What is written can be erased, but you can’t erase what is etched." Amit Deshmukh on Monday said, "Chavan's remarks made in Latur in reference to respected Vilasrao Deshmukh are extremely unfortunate and deeply distressing. Such remarks were not expected from him or from the BJP, and they have hurt the sentiments of all Laturkars. We strongly condemn the statements in the harshest terms," he said.

Late CM Deshmukh touched the lives of every individual in Latur, and his memories are deeply etched in the hearts of the people, he noted.

"These memories cannot be erased simply because an outsider comes and makes remarks to that effect. BJP leaders should have been mindful of this reality," Amit Deshmukh stated.

The Congress also hit out at Chavan on Monday, saying such statements reflect arrogance of power and ignorance about Deshmukh's legacy.

In a statement in Mumbai, the Congress asserted that no one has emerged who can erase the memories of Deshmukh from Latur.

"Many came with such intentions, but the self-respecting people of Latur showed them their place," the party said.

Deshmukh had given Latur national recognition and dedicated his entire life to the development of the district, the Congress said.

It accused BJP leaders of making irresponsible and disrespectful remarks while visiting Latur, driven by "intoxication of power".

"What do such leaders know about the deep bond Vilasrao Deshmukh shared with Latur?" the Congress asked.

Warning the BJP, the Congress said the people of Latur would never tolerate any insult to their "capable and illustrious son" and would give a strong and fitting response to such comments. PTI AW GK