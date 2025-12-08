BJP leader seeks fire safety audit of major establishments in Thane

Thane, Dec 8 (PTI) BJP leader and former corporator Narayan Pawar has urged the civic body in Maharashtra's Thane to conduct a comprehensive fire safety audit of all major establishments in the city in the backdrop of the Goa nightclub fire.

Pawar, in a letter to Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao on Monday, stressed the need to inspect schools, colleges, hotels, clubs, malls, hospitals, IT parks, and government offices.

He pointed out that many bars and clubs operate in converted, older structures and that crowded malls frequently feature shops in open and unauthorised spaces.

He also stated that encroachments in parts of the city hindered fire brigade vehicles from reaching accident sites, and demanded strict and immediate action against clubs, hotels, or hospitals that were operating without a valid fire NOC (No-Objection Certificate).

At least 25 people were killed in a massive fire at a nightclub in North Goa late on Saturday night. PTI COR ARU