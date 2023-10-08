BJP leader Shashidhar Reddy seeks bulletins on T’gana Chief Minister’s health

Hyderabad, Oct 8 (PTI) BJP leader Marri Shashidhar Reddy has said that there has been a “veil of secrecy” about the health condition of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and said that the people of Telangana have the right to be properly briefed about his health.

The BJP leader said the public should be briefed about the Chief Minister's health by competent medical authorities as this will put to rest any possible misgivings.

In a letter to Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Saturday, Reddy said that over the past couple of weeks Chandrasekhar Rao has not been seen in public.

Reddy said that suddenly a disclosure has been, purportedly, made by his son and Minister K T Rama Rao that his father has secondary (bacterial) infection of the lungs.

“Whenever there are instances of illness of a person holding such a high public office, regular health bulletins are put out by the hospital authorities and state government health officials. This is not seen in this instance,” Reddy said.

He requested the Governor to direct the Chief Secretary to do the needful.

“Many people have expressed concern over the condition of Rao. This is more so in view of what has been discussed in many circles, that pressure is being exerted on him by his immediate family members to anoint his son as the chief minister,” Reddy said.

Chief Minister Chandrasekhar Rao, who was down with viral fever, had got a secondary infection and should be ok in a couple of days, Rama Rao had said on Friday.

The CM's viral fever has subsided, he had said. PTI VVK VVK ANE