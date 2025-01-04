BJP leader shot at over parking issue in Jammu, 1 held

Jammu, Jan 4 (PTI) Police have arrested a government employee for allegedly opening fire at a BJP youth leader following an altercation over a parking issue here, officials said Saturday.

Advertisment

"An incident was reported at Bakshi Nagar police station regarding a shootout in the New Plot area over a parking dispute. Advocate Kanav Sharma was parking his vehicle in a street outside the Power Development Department (PDD) lineman's room when he was confronted by PDD employee Ravinder Singh. This led to an altercation on Friday," a police spokesperson said.

During the argument, a scuffle broke out between the two. Ravinder Singh then took out his licensed pistol and fired two rounds at Advocate Kanav Sharma, the spokesperson said.

Kanav was immediately shifted to Sarwal Hospital, where he received first aid, and was later referred to GMC for further treatment. Meanwhile, Ravinder Singh fled the scene, the spokesperson added.

Advertisment

After receiving information about the incident, police secured the crime scene and called forensic science laboratory teams for investigation, the spokesperson said.

A manhunt was launched for Ravinder Singh and he was apprehended. The weapon used in the crime was also recovered, the official said.

Kanav Sharma is the president of Bhartiya Janata Yuva Morcha of Jammu district and the son of senior BJP leader Chander Mohan Sharma.

Advertisment

Singh, a government employee, is currently posted at Parade in Jammu and was performing his duties at New Plot at the time of the incident.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway, police said. PTI AB HIG HIG