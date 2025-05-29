Delhi minister Manjinder Sirsa tours Poonch ahead of Amit Shah's visit

Jammu: BJP leader and Delhi minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Thursday toured Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to the border district and reached out to people affected by Pakistani shelling.

During his two-day stay in the Jammu region starting Friday, Shah will visit the Poonch district, which recorded the highest number of 14 civilian casualties out of the total 28 lives lost in the indiscriminate Pakistani artillery shelling and drone attacks during the skirmishes between May 7 and 10, officials said.

Sirsa flew by a chopper to Poonch and visited Gurdwara Singh Sabha, where he met the management committee and discussed the damage caused by the shelling.

The Delhi food and civil supplies minister assessed the situation on the ground and spoke about the upcoming visit of the Union home minister.

Sirsa also visited the damaged Geeta Bhawan and met with people who suffered major losses in the cross-border conflict.

The minister met the families who lost their kith and kin.