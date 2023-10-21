BJP leader slams Baghel govt on party worker's murder, scams; says read Constitution, not 'Gandhi Chalisa'

Raipur, Oct 21 (PTI) The Chhattisgarh government was riddled with scams and Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel must read the Constitution instead of "Gandhi Chalisa", said Bharatiya Janata Party leader Gaurav Bhatia on Saturday in a jibe at the former's loyalty to the Nehru-Gandhi family.

Addressing a press conference here, Bhatia said the killing of BJP worker Birju Ram Taram in Mohla-Manpur-Ambagarh Chowki district on Friday was a "targeted" one. It was a live example of the deteriorated law and order situation in the state under Congress rule, he added.

Taram, a tribal, was shot dead by unidentified assailants outside his home in Sarkheda village in Naxal-affected Aundhi police station area.

"Youths of the state are asking why they didn't get jobs. Being children of Congressmen and close aides of the chief minister has become the criteria of selection in state public service commission. Those who wrote correct answers in PSC were not given marks. Even the High Court has commented on the issue," he claimed.

"The CM says he has not received a complaint (on irregularity in PSC recruitment). Instead of reading 'Gandhi Chalisa', Baghel should read the Constitution on which he has taken oath. It is not written anywhere in the Constitution that a complaint is necessary to take action," Bhatia said.

Asserting that the Congress indulges in scams in every work it takes up, Bhatia said the BJP will give justice to people once it comes to power.

Speaking on the murder of Taram, he said, "We will fight for justice in this case of targeted killing of our worker. Law and order has collapsed in Chhattisgarh and the Baghel government has indulged in loot. The CM has not yet uttered a word on the incident." Religious conversion activities and targeted killings are being carried out in a planned manner in tribal areas of Chhattisgarh, Bhatia alleged.

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi was working to empower the country, the Baghel government was weakening Chhattisgarh by indulging in appeasement, discrimination on the basis of religion, and destroying tribal culture, the BJP spokesperson claimed.

Responding to Bhatia's remarks, state Congress communication wing chief Sushil Anand Shukla accused the BJP of indulging in politics over the murder of Taram.

"The BJP has resorted to politics over the incident. It has become a habit of BJP to do politics on mortal remains. The way the BJP is talking about 'targeted' killing is creating doubts," he said.

"There should be an investigation into the murder Taram and also the BJP's alleged role in it. Did this incident happen for political gain," Shukla questioned. PTI TKP BNM BNM