BJP leader slams Congress-JKNC pre-poll alliance

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh), Aug 24 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh BJP leader Lanka Dinakar on Saturday slammed Congress party's decision to form a pre-poll alliance with Jammu Kashmir National Conference, alleging that the opposition party's approach is against the spirit of national integrity.

Dinakar alleged that the newly formed alliance in poll-bound Jammu Kashmir is against peace and harmony and also a "threat" to India's sovereignty.

"Congress party's approach is against the spirit of national integrity, peace and harmony, and a threat to the country's sovereignty since it is making an alliance with the Jammu Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) for the upcoming Assembly elections," Dinakar alleged at a press conference at the BJP's office in Vijayawada.

Dinakar, took a dig at the grand old party and wanted to know whether the Congress respects India's national flag or supports a separate flag for the northern state as allegedly promised by the JKNC? According to the BJP leader, the Farooq Abdullah-led JKNC is "encouraging" Jammu & Kashmir's youth to engage in stone pelting rather than providing employment and business opportunities.

Questioning the Congress' stance towards JKNC's reservation approach, he said that the grand old party's alleged divisive politics from one state to another needs to be exposed. PTI STH SS