BJP leader slams ex-SP MP for linking disasters to demolition of religious sites

Mumbai: BJP leader Wasim Khan on Sunday slammed former Samajwadi Party (SP) MP S T Hasan for his remark linking the natural disaster in Uttarakhand to action taken against places of worship, and warned that the party's office in Mumbai could be targeted.

Hasan on Sunday cautioned that demolishing places of worship "out of arrogance" would anger the "creator" and lead to an increase in natural disasters.

“We have angered him (God) by running a bulldozer over temples, mosques and dargahs — places where his name is taken and where he is worshipped. If we destroy such places in arrogance, his mercy will not be with us, and disasters will only increase," Hasan said.

Talking to reporters here, Wasim Khan, who heads the BJP Mumbai's minority cell, condemned the SP leader's comments, terming them as "shameful".

"If required, we will go to the SP's Mumbai office, protest and break it. We will also surround the house of the party's state president, Abu Azmi, against such comments," Khan said after staging a demonstration with party workers.

Only the SP and its leaders find an opportunity to politicise a natural calamity, he said.

"The entire country is mourning over the tragedy, but the SP leader is trying to give it a communal colour," he said.

"We give the SP three days to remove him from the party," Khan added.

Khan, along with BJP workers, shouted slogans against Hasan during the protest in Mumbai.