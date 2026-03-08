BJP leader Sobha Surendran begins campaign in Palakkad amid speculation over candidature

Palakkad (Kerala), Mar 8 (PTI) Senior BJP leader Sobha Surendran began her election campaign here on Sunday amid reports that she may contest the upcoming Assembly polls from the constituency.

Surendran launched the campaign by making a wall painting in Palakkad town.

In response to a question whether she would contest from the Palakkad constituency, she told reporters that the decision would be taken by the party leadership at the state and national levels in consultation with the BJP’s core group.

“What each person has to do will be decided by the party. Once the election declaration is made, you will know the person,” she said.

She said there should be no speculation until the candidate announcement is made by the national leadership.

Surendran also said that the BJP-led Palakkad municipality would present a development-oriented budget similar to the one in Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, where the party is in power.

“We will be attending numerous programmes organised here as part of the start of the election campaign. Like a well-oiled machinery, our entire system is engaged in election work from Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod,” she said.

She said the BJP and NDA are gaining wider acceptance across Kerala and more people and parties are joining the front.

“We see it as a major movement and the BJP will make major gains in the election,” she said.

Surendran said the BJP and NDA are not contesting the polls merely to win a few seats in the Kerala Assembly.

“Our target is to bring a double-engine government in the state,” she said.

According to her, the BJP has a 20 per cent vote share in Kerala and 27 per cent in Thrissur. The party’s vote share is rising even in LDF strongholds such as Alappuzha.

“People are desiring for BJP and they will realise it,” Surendran said.

She claimed that not only BJP and Sangh Parivar activists but also CPI(M) and Congress sympathisers would vote for the BJP for development. PTI TBA TBA ROH